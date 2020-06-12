$25M TIGER Grant Finalized

The county government has signed off on the terms of a $25 million federal grant to extend Northstar Boulevard from Rt. 50 to Shreveport Drive.

Loudoun in 2018 was the first locality to win a competitive Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery or TIGER grant, winning the maximum amount available. Completing the 1.6-mile section of Northstar Boulevard will create another north-south connector between some of the county’s major thoroughfares. Northstar and Belmont Ridge Road together will form a connection between Rt. 50 and Rt. 7 with ramps onto the Dulles Greenway.

The project is budgeted to cost $90 million, which will also include $9.6 million in state funding, $6.5 million in local funding, and $48.9 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

Supervisors authorized County Administrator Tim Hemstreet to sign the final terms of the grant on July 2.

At the same meeting, supervisors voted to use condemnation and “quick-take” procedures to take land from three properties for the project.