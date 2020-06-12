Akula, Lohr Receive $5K Willowcroft Science Fair Awards

Nikhila Akula, a senior at Broad Run High School and the Academy of Engineering and Technology, and her AET science teacher, Suzanne Lohr, are the recipients of the 2020 Willowcroft Science awards.

The Willowcroft Science Award is one of the top honors presented at the Loudoun County Regional Science and Engineering Fair, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Willowcroft Science Award is supported through the Willowcroft Science Endowment Fund, which was established in 1991 by Lewis Parker, the owner of Willowcroft Farm Vineyards.

The student recipient of the Willowcroft Science Award receives a $5,000 scholarship. Akula was honored for her project, “The Effect of Biofilms on Bacterial Cultures.”

Lohr also was awarded $5,000 in recognition of the support and mentoring she provided to Akula.