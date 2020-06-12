County Jail Earns 100% Compliance in BOC Audit

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center received 100 percent compliance after a four-day audit conducted by the Virginia Board of Corrections.

The audit included a review of documentation from the past three years of operation for compliance with 128 standards, including 43 life, health and safety standards, necessary for certification.

“We continue to achieve the highest standards at the Adult Detention Center and our staff should be commended for their efforts for receiving 100% compliance,” stated Sheriff Mike Chapman.