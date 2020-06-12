Generator Supercenter Inks Ashburn Lease for Virginia Expansion

A national franchise that provides emergency power back-up support for residential and business applications has selected Ashburn Crossing as the site for the first Generator Supercenter of Virginia. The project is part of an expansion program that is expected to take the company to six areas in the commonwealth.

Franchise owner Clark Home Solutions has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 6,000 square feet of space within 21005 Ashburn Crossing Drive with plans to hire 15 to 20 employees and become operational by late summer.

Generator Supercenter offers industrial-grade standby generator systems manufactured by Generac, each with the capacity to maintain the electrical power needs of homes and business during emergencies or situations when the primary source is lost. The company also provides installation, maintenance and repair services as well as 24/7 monitoring systems that automatically transfer the power from an alternative source when needed. Realtime monitoring to keep the system operational at all times is also part of the services offered. Generator Supercenter has nearly 20 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. Virginia represents the next wave of expansion for the company.

Clark Home Solutions Vice President Steve Monaghan, the company intends to use the Ashburn Crossing location as a launch point and main hub for the Virginia expansion and operations. The franchise also recently acquired a former Ruby Tuesday building in the Richmond area, which is being retrofitted to house the second Generator Supercenter of Virginia location with a planned early fourth quarter 2020 opening. Future expansion targets include Charlottesville, Roanoke, Winchester and Virginia Beach over the next four years.

“As a long-time resident of Northern Virginia, I am extremely familiar with the tremendous demographics of the region and we specifically targeted the Ashburn area to take advantage of the strength of the business and consumer economic climate,” Monaghan stated. “We consider Loudoun County the top county in the United States. This location provides our team immediate access to points throughout the region via Routes 7 and 28 and Interstate 66. The Ashburn Crossing site will be configured as a showroom for customers to examine our product line, as well as an operational center for our installation, maintenance and repair team servicing the entire Northern Virginia area.”

This lease brings 61-acre Ashburn Crossing complex. located along Loudoun County Parkway in the heart of Loudoun’s Data Center Alley, to nearly 97 percent occupancy.