Loudoun Chamber Joins National Equity Initiative

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce has joined the National Initiative on Inequality of Opportunity, a nationwide coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to address and advance solutions to issues that create an inequality in America.

The Loudoun Chamber’s leadership will join the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event on June 25, where national business and community leaders will discuss actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform.

The Loudoun Chamber also has committed to hosting local business and community leaders to further this discussion.

“Racism and racial injustice have imposed a terrible human toll, inflicting unspeakable pains on generations of Americans, particularly African-Americans. They also have inflicted incalculable economic damage on millions of Americans, denying them every opportunity to achieve their full economic and educational potential. Working with our local partners, the Loudoun Chamber is proud to join this partnership to work together to advanceinclusion, justice and greater equity of opportunity, for all Americans,” Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard stated.

“The moral case for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable, and there’s overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities and employees,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “We are proud to partner with the Loudoun Chamber, to help develop a robust plan of action.”

As a charter member of the National Initiative on Inequality of Opportunity, and the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executive’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Network, the Loudoun Chamber is working to bring these national resources to address local issues in Loudoun County.