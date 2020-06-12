M3COM Goes on PGA Tour with Harris English

Those watching the PGA return to play with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Golf Club in Fort Worth, TX, this weekend may see a familiar logo of a local company.

Ashburn-based M3COM has partnered with two-time PGA Tour winner Harris English, who will wearing the company’s logo.

“This is a very big and proud moment for our company. The relationship with Harris is about more than golf or a business opportunity. It’s about being associated with a world class individual that has the same drive and core values as M3COM,” said President and CEOJeffery B. Freitas. “We couldn’t be happier having Harris represent M3COM and our brand throughout the world–there is no one better to represent us.”

“I’m so excited to bring M3COM out onto the PGA Tour,” said English. “I have a lot of respect for Jeff and the business he and his team have built. They’re the perfect partner for me.”

Founded in 1998, M3COM designs and manages data networks and cloud solutions for mid-market and enterprise businesses worldwide. Learn more atwww.m3comva.com