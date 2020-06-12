Purcellville to Provide Outdoor Community COVID-19 Testing

The Town of Purcellville will use a portion of its CARES Act funding to provide COVID-19 testing to the community.

Purcellville Town Attorney Sally Hankins said during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting the town would enter into an agreement with Aperiomics—a Sterling-based biotechnology company—to provide outdoor testing at the former Rite Aid store, located at the corner of East Main Street and Ken Culbert Jr. Road. That will cost the town $7,500 in upfront costs, which will be pulled from the $891,932 in CARES Act funding the county is sending the town. The council Tuesday night voted to approve a spending plan for that money, $8,000 of which will go toward COVID-19 testing.

According to Mayor Kwasi Fraser, the real estate director for the Rite Aid property will allow the town to use the location free of charge.

In addition to Aperiomics, LabWorks will also step in to provide its services.

Hankins said she would talk with Aperiomics team leaders this week and “make it happen as soon as possible.”

Aperiomics in early April teamed up with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus in Ashburn to manufacture up to 2,500 COVID-19 test kits each week to supply hospitals and doctors. That partnership enabled Aperiomics to reduce the out-of-pocket cost of individual tests from $250 to $99.

