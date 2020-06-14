Death at Loudoun Jail Investigated as Suicide

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

According to the agency’s report, the inmate was found unresponsive and hanging from a sheet in his cell shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday by staff members conducting a security check.Deputies initiated CPR and medical personnel at the ADC responded and provided emergency medical treatment. He was pronounced dead by Loudoun County rescue personnel.

The inmate, whose name was not immediately released pending family notifications, had been in a single cell after being arrested June 10 on felony domestic-related charges and violations of multiple protective orders.

The investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner.