Briskman, NAACP Demand Zurn Resign

Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) and the Loudoun NAACP are pushing for Treasurer H. Roger Zurn to resign amid outcry prompted a joke he posted on Facebook about plans to change the name of the Aunt Jemima brand of breakfast foods.

Zurn posted “Wondering if Aunt Jemima will change to Uncle Tom’s?” Wednesday evening before deleting the post minutes later. He has since apologized, calling it “a stupid joke.”

That post prompted backlash and statements from other elected officials and public figures condemning Zurn for the joke, including calls from Briskman and the Loudoun NAACP for Zurn, Loudoun’s longest-serving elected official, to resign.

“The argument that this is just a joke in poor taste and that his apology and removal of the joke should be enough is part of the slippery slope that has lead us to our current reckoning with structural racism as a nation,” the NAACP wrote in a statement. “Public officials should hold themselves to a higher standard. We should hold them to a higher standard. Dismissing racist comments as unfortunate gaffes creates the space that allows for racist attitudes and behaviors to grow. There is a direct line between ignoring racist jokes and the dehumanization of an entire group of American citizens that allows for their murder by agents of the state.”

The NAACP also questioned Zurn’s ability to serve minority populations as treasurer, and wrote Zurn “must resign immediately so that Loudoun can elect a Treasurer who thinks all Loudouners are worthy of respect.”

“The residents of Loudoun County deserve better representation from our leaders and should be able to trust that the officer who collects and invests county tax dollars is meting out his or her duties with integrity and without racial bias,” Briskman wrote in a statement.

She pointed out past instances in which Zurn has made jokes on social media that drew public backlash.

“Mr. Zurn should have learned from this and his many other blunders that brought community backlash,” Briskman wrote. “It is clear Mr. Zurn is not taking to heart the lessons from our past nor the atmosphere in our country today where thousands upon thousands are calling for racial justice in the face of systemic racism in all levels of government and society. If he cannot learn from his past mistakes and the loud and angry protesters who have been in the streets for the past three weeks, it is time for him to step down.

Briskman said if Zurn does not resign, she would support an effort to recall him from office. To do so would require a petition to the Circuit Court with 11,310 signatures, 10 percent of the total number of votes cast in Zurn’s last election in 2019.

Zurn first stepped into elected office in 30 years ago after winning a special election in 1990 to take the Sterling District seat on the Board of Supervisors.

The Quaker Oats Company, which owns the Aunt Jemima brand, and which is itself owned by PepsiCo, announced Wednesday it would change the name and imagery of the brand. The Aunt Jemima imagery and brand is based on a racist “mammy” stereotype of black women dating back to at least the 1800s. “Uncle Tom” is an epithet originating from title character of the 1852 novelUncle Tom’s Cabin, an enslaved person, and refers to a black person who is exceedingly subservient, particularly because of his or her race.

