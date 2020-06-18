Dunwoody Named Ashby Ponds Sales Manager

Ashby Ponds, a senior living community developed and managed by Erickson Living, promoted Elizabeth Dunwoody to the position of sales manager.

Dunwoody joined Ashby Ponds in July 2017, beginning her career as sales associate where she focused on customer experience during events and enhanced the community’s popular Live the Life Program. In 2019, she was promoted to senior sales associate and managed the administrative components of therealty and moving services program.

As sales manager, she will be responsible for overseeing daily sales office operations and implementing strategies to achieve settlement goals in 2020 and beyond.She will also supervise new sales associates and provide tactical support for the continued growth of Ashby Ponds.

Dunwoody graduated from the University of Florida in 2014; she is currently pursuing an MBA with a concentration in health care at the Jack Welch Management Institute in Herndon.