Felicia R. Fleming, of Woodbridge, VA, formerly of Purcellville, VA, eparted this life on Tuesday, June 09, 2020 at her residence.

Felicia is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Tony Deon Fleming, three daughters, Lela, Nubia and Nazeta; father, Randell Smith (Joyce); brothers, Randell, Jr. (Vanessa), Anthony (Pam), and Troy;aunt, Rosanna Brooks, sisters In law, Kiana and Michelle; mother in law, Patricia Kenner, father in law, Joe Fleming, step sisters, Marcia and Faith; and a host of nieces, nephews,other family members and friends.

Private graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Mt. Olive BaptistChurch Cemetery, 37762 Cooksville Road, Lincoln, VA 20160.

