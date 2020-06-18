Kathleen Marie Raymond, 1942-2020

Kathleen Marie Raymond, 77, of Leesburg, Virginia passed away on May 30, 2020 at Heritage Hall Nursing and Rehab.

She was born July 21, 1942 to Orma Ilene (Grealy) Call and the late Sylvester John Dwelle in Sandusky, Ohio.

Kathy was also predeceased by her loving husband George Edward Raymond and her son David Keith Sutton. She is survived by her mother, daughter Christina Sutton DeWaard and her husband Larry, and grandchildren Elizabeth and Matthew Stevens.

Kathy had a wicked sense of humor, and often had her nurses in stitches with her zingers that seemed to come from nowhere. She served as President of the Heritage Hall Residents Council for several years and participated in most activities there. The annual spelling bee was a favorite event of hers, and she proudly represented Heritage Hall at several regional spelling bees. She was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed keeping up with current events and dreaming about the travel destinations she wanted to visit someday.

Kathy developed a deeper faith in God in her later years – she eagerly looked forward to religious services at Heritage Hall and visits from members of both St. James’ Episcopal Church and St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. She also led a bible study group for residents.

We wish to express our gratitude to the staff, volunteers, and residents at Heritage Hall for their many years of caring, compassion, and friendship.

Burial will be in Sandusky, Ohio at a later date.