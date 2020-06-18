Marasco to Lead Cadmus Board

Amy Marasco of Hillsboro has been elected as chairwoman of the Cadmus Board, effective June 1. She succeeds Gene Fax, who co-founded Cadmus with Ralph Jones and served as chairman for 17 years. Fax will remain on the board.

Marasco has been a leader in environmental policy and management for more than 30 years. Since joining Cadmus’ board in 2005, she has been a strong advocate for and supporter of Cadmus’ strategic vision. She has co-founded and served as CEO of two firms, including the Arlington-based Marasco Newton Group, and continues to coach senior executives of small woman- and minority-owned businesses in business strategy, M&A, and organizational effectiveness initiatives. She is the president and founder of the national nonprofit The Nature Generation and serves as the vice mayor of Hillsboro.

“Amy’s election as Board Chair is fantastic news for Cadmus and for our clients,” stated President and CEO Ian Kline. “She is a highly valued collaborator and counselor to our senior executive team with deep knowledge of Cadmus’ strategy, operations, and values. Her understanding of our industry is exceptional and her strategic insights are invaluable. We are proud to welcome her as our first female Board Chair and excited for the perspective she will bring as the first outside Board member to serve as Cadmus Board Chair.”