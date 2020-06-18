Middleburg Academy Closes After 55 Years

One of Loudoun’s oldest private schools has closed its doors. Leaders of the Middleburg Academy announced June 11 they lack the resources to keep the school going in the face of low enrollment, high financial aid requests and significant long-term financial needs.

“As stewards of the School, we each feel a deep, personal responsibility to our community and this has been an extremely difficult decision,” members of the board of trustees wrote in a letter to parents and staff members. “We are particularly sorry for the returning students who will not have the opportunity to graduate from the Middleburg Academy. We also are saddened for the loss of a passionate and very talented staff.”

The school was founded in 1965 as the Notre Dame Academy, then a Catholic boarding school for girls. In 1990, it became a co-educational Catholic day school. In 2000, the school was purchased by the board of trustees and by 2009 transitioned to be became the Middleburg Academy operating as a fully independent, nonsectarian school. This academic year, the schooltransitioned to a classical education model affiliated with Hillsdale College.

The school served students in grades 8-12 on its 95-acre campus north of Middleburg.

The decision to close the school follows a survey of the school’s 89 families and staff members. While the responses indicated strong support for the school, “the surveys did not indicate the potential enrollment or funding needed for a sustainable operation.”

“While this decision is extremely difficult for all of us, we are hopeful that our lasting memories of our Middleburg Academy community can be of the joyous moments, personal growth and enduring friendships,” the trustees wrote.

A statement issued by Board Chairman Michael Hoover on Wednesday said the trustees are evaluating options for the future use of the property, preferring for it remain a school. “As they consider inquiries from interested parties, the Board is hopeful an educational use will emerge; however, it is unknown what the future may present,” according to the statement.