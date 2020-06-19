Community Foundation Distributes $100K from Emergency Relief Fund

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has announced $100,000 in grants from its Community Emergency Relief Fund to 16 nonprofit human service organizations.

The Community Foundation established the fund in March to bolster the COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts in Loudoun, and on Thursday, June 18 the foundation announced $100,000 in grants to members of the Loudoun Human Services Network.

“The Loudoun Human Services Network’s values of collaboration, public-private partnership, and advocacy for our community’s vulnerable and at-risk residents are closely aligned with the Community Foundation’s priorities for grantmaking from the Community Emergency Relief Fund,” stated Foundation President Amy Owen.

Grants were prioritized for organizations that saw increased demand for their services as it relates to COVID-19, that needed to adjust service models to accommodate social distancing or other safety measures, and organizations that have lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.

“These grants were designed to provide an infusion of general support funding to our local nonprofits,” Owen stated. “We’re incredibly grateful for the individuals and businesses across our community who donated to the fund and made these grants possible. Our community is still facing great need because of the pandemic. We encourage Loudoun to keep giving so that we can continue to take care of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The fund, along with Visit Loudoun Foundation’s Tourism and Hospitality Relief Fund, has also been used to distribute $165,000 to fund rental assistance through theCOVID-19 Emergency Fund and Helpline, a program run in collaboration with Loudoun Cares and Catholic Charities of the Dioceses of Arlington.

Gifts to the Community Emergency Relief Fund may be made athttps://communityfoundationlf.org/emergencyrelief.

The following organizations were selected to receive grants: