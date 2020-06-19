Loudoun Crime Commission Vice Chairman Frank Holtz presents a $1,000 check to Makayla Davis on June 19. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
Crime Commission Awards $1K Scholarship

Renss Greene 0 Comments

The Loudoun County Crime Commission has awarded graduating senior Makayla Davis a $1,000 scholarship as she pursues a career in law enforcement.

The scholarship is funded by donors and crime commission members who work to local county law enforcement agencies, victim relief efforts, youth programs, and other community awareness an educational activities.

Davis also participated in the Administration of Justice program at Monroe Technology Center.

Crime Commission vice chairman and former Capitol Police officer Frank Holtz presented the check at Davis’s home in Leesburg on Friday.

