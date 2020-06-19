NAACP Pushes for Transparency, Policy Changes Following Fitz Thomas’ Death

Community leaders are questioning the events surrounding the death of the Loudoun NAACP president’s son and are calling for the Sheriff’s Office and 911 call response system to take some responsibility.

The Loudoun NAACP and the family of Fitz Thomas, the 16-year-old who drowned in the confluence of the Potomac River in River Creek Club on June 4, held a press conference on Friday at the river’s edge to address circumstances surrounding Thomas’ death, the investigation into it and what they feel are needed policy changes within the 911 emergency response system.

On hand to speak were Phillip Thompson, the former president of the Loudoun County NAACP and current president of Diverse Engagement; Leesburg Town Councilman Ron Campbell; Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; and Michelle Thomas, Fitz’s mother and the current president of the Loudoun NAACP.

On the evening of June 4, Fitz Thomas was pulled from the water near the confluence of the Potomac River and Goose Creek. First responders arrived nearly 40 minutes after the first 911 calls were made because those calls went to dispatch centers in both Loudoun and Montgomery County, MD.

On Friday, Thompson said the investigation into Fitz’s death, which is being led by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, is not as transparent as it could be and that the office, to his knowledge, has yet to provide Michelle Thomas with any updates.

Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kraig Troxell said the Sheriff’s Office “has maintained regular contact with the victim’s family throughout this investigation” and that it “will share all results with the family once the investigation is completed.”

Thompson said it was concerning to hear that Loudoun Sheriff Michael Chapman joined President Donald Trump at the White House for Trump’s signing of the Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities earlier this week and that the investigation into Fitz’s death “needs to be transparent.”

“We’re holding Sheriff Mike Chapman responsible for that,” he said. “Mike Chapman needs to be transparent about what’s going on here.”

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax talks about needed changes within the county’s 911 emergency response system following the drowning death of 16-year-old Fitz Thomas, alongside Fitz’s mother Michelle Thomas, his sister and Leesburg Town Councilman Ron Campbell. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

He noted that a press release the Sheriff’s Office put out a day prior to Friday’s press conference did not specifically name Fitz, but instead read “the tragic drowning of a 16-year-old.”

“That was completely unacceptable,” Thompson said.

Thompson asserted that Fitz’s death is still a mystery, since Fitz was “a strong swimmer” and was “chiseled like a rock” but drowned in 5- to 8-foot-deep water.

Fairfax, who said he was at the press conference not as Virginia’s lieutenant governor, but as a private attorney and friend of the Thomas family, said the 911 calls on the evening of Fitz’s death contained “nothing but miscommunication and a lack of empathy, a lack of urgency.”

Fairfax said he reviewed the calls with Michelle Thomas on Tuesday and that they were “shocking.” He said the 911 dispatchers expressed a “nonchalance” and were “deliberately” not listening to the callers.

“It is an injustice that must be corrected with justice,” he said. “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

Fairfax urged people with any information on the events surrounding Fitz’s death to step forward.

Thomas emphasized that the case was not about race, but is about “gross negligence and incompetence.” She urged the emergency response system to reassess its policy and see what went wrong the evening of June 4.

“We’re going to hold your feet to the fire for that policy,” she said.

Thomas said that aside from never being able to get her son back, the kids who were with Fitz when he died will be traumatized for life. She said those same kids gave her family what the 911 call response system and EMS workers couldn’t give them—a chance for her son to survive.

“For that I am forever grateful,” she said.

Although there already exists a sign that reads “use of dock, boat launch and swimming at your own risk” on the banks of the confluence, Thomas urged the River Creek Club to also install signs warning about the dangers of swimming in the water, noting that she saw dozens of kids swimming in the river at that same spot the day after her son died.

When asked if there were any hints of criminal activity at play surrounding Fitz’s death, Fairfax said that is still being looked into, adding that there are still questions of whether Fitz’s death was a natural event.

Thompson said that the truth will come out.

“Loudoun County is a great place to live but we got issues here,” he said. “We need to know, we have to know and we’re going to find out one way or another.”

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Loudoun NAACP president Phillip Thompson, Leesburg Town Councilman Ron Campbell and Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas and her daughter held a press conference near where Fitz Thomas died June 4. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Leesburg Town Councilman Ron Campbell inspect the sight where 16-year-old Fitz Thomas was pulled from the confluence of the Potomac River on June 4. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]