Nancy Ann Reitz, 1936-2020

Nancy Ann Reitz, 83, passed from this life on June 2, 2020 in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Nancy was born on July 5, 1936 in York, the only child of Daniel Stump Hursh and Grace Strickler Hursh.

She enjoyed a loving childhood in Stonybrook where her spirit was captured at an early age in the column, “Musings of a Traveling Man” by Old Joe. “Nancy has associated with grownups who expect her to be natural. She seldom disappoints. Her retorts are usually humorous, and everybody enjoys swapping wise cracks with her. The best part being she can take it as well as give it.” Nancy kept this spirit throughout her life. She graduated from nursing school as a registered nurse and practiced at the hospital where she and her children were born, York Hospital. In 1959 she married George F. Reitz; they would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on June 27. They became parents in 1960 with their daughter, Tammy, and again in 1962 with the birth of their son, Mark.

In the early 1960s George and Nancy moved south to Virginia due to George’s employment. They lived in Leesburg, Virginia until 2014 at which time they both returned to their birth state of Pennsylvania. Nancy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, word search games, cards, puzzles, the 70’s ceramics craze, knitting, needlework, quilting, sewing, crocheting (a bag of yarn always by her side until her last breath), and many other crafts. Just be warned don’t use her snub-nosed medical scissors! Nancy also enjoyed watching many sports. She was an avid fan of the local men’s softball team, the Brandon Brewers. She loved golf, tennis, football (her beloved Washington Redskins), and most of all, baseball where the Washington Nationals (Nats) were her team of choice. If there was a game/match of almost any kind being aired, that was her viewing preference.

Nancy lived valiantly with Multiple Sclerosis for several decades. In 2014 her medical needs required a move to the bucolic Masonic Village in Elizabethtown where she was given loving care by staff who often went out of their way to provide her with the extra touches that make a difference. Nancy now rests in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville, PA where she joined her parents, great uncles and aunts, grandparents and many other relatives.

Nancy’s humorous spirit, beautiful smile, and independent nature remained with her until her last day.

She is survived by her loving family including husband George F. Reitz (Elizabethtown, PA), daughter Tammy Reitz Greene (Stilson) of Hamilton, VA, son Mark F. Reitz (Judy) of New Bern, NC, grandchildren Brandy R. Gerwig (Nathan) of Red Lion, PA, Morgan G. McLellan (Sean) of Hamilton, VA, Michael Reitz (Sabrina) of Shepherdstown, WV, Paige Reitz of Leesburg, VA, Cortni Reitz of Leesburg, VA, and Glen Reitz of Tuscon, AZ, and great-grandchildren Sarina Gerwig, Trey McDowell, and Addilynn Reitz.