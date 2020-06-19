Purcellville Provides Outdoor Community COVID-19 Testing Today

The Town of Purcellville will provide COVID-19 testing to the community from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19 outside the former Rite Aid store, located at the corner of East Main Street and Ken Culbert Jr. Road.

The testing will be handled primarily by Aperiomics—a Sterling-based biotechnology company. That will cost the town $7,500 in upfront costs, which will be pulled from the $891,932 in CARES Act funding the county is sending the town. The council last week voted to approve a spending plan for that money, $8,000 of which will go toward COVID-19 testing.

Aperiomics will administer RT-PCR tests, which will show cases of an active COVID-19 infection, and the IgM/IgG Antibody test, which will reveal COVID-19 antibodies. According to the town, both tests can be performed quickly, with results returned within 12 to 72 hours.

Those wishing to be tested will be charged$150for both forms of testing. They will receive a superbill that can be submitted for insurance reimbursement.Individuals with Medicare will be fully covered, Mayor Kwasi Fraser said.

Medical professionals, municipal leaders and business owners interested in conducting their own COVID-19 testing with Aperiomics should contact the company by email atorders@aperiomics.comor phone at 703-229-0406.

Aperiomics in early April teamed up with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’sJanelia Research Campusin Ashburn to manufacture up to 2,500 COVID-19 test kits each week to supply hospitals and doctors. That partnership enabled Aperiomics to reduce the out-of-pocket cost of individual tests from $250 to $99.