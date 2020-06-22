Andrews Picked to Challenge Wexton; Higgins, Delgaudio Tapped

Marine Corps veteran and federal defense intelligence contractor Aliscia Andrews has won a drive-through convention in Winchester for the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) in November.

Andrews won a closely contested four-way race that went three rounds to find a majority vote. In the final round, she defeated fellow Marine veteran Rob Jones with 57.5 percent of the vote to his 42.5 percent. Jones had won the most votes in every previous count.

Andrews also serves on the Loudoun Crime Commission, and is Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge)’s appointee to the Board of Equalization, which serves as an avenue to appeal real estate assessments. She lists on her resume work on the Trump campaign and inauguration committee, and says she supports Trump in calling for a wall at the U.S. border, advocates for the Second Amendment and supporting “Second Amendment sanctuaries” that have pledged not to enforce new state gun laws, and oppose any taxpayer support of Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit that provides reproductive healthcare services and education, but draws attacks for providing birth control and abortions.

Meanwhile, two former supervisors were also picked for roles in the party.

Former supervisor Geary M. Higgins, who from 2012 to 2020 represented the Catoctin District on the county board, won nomination to chair the GOP’s 10th District Committee.

Former supervisor Eugene Delguadio, who represented the Sterling District from 2000 to 2016, is one of three delegates to the Republican National Convention. He will go with Fairfax’s Ginni Thomas and Loudoun’s Jo-Ann Chase, who has long been active in Republican politics including a primary race in the 87th District for state House of Delegates. She lists on her resume working as a surrogate for the White House Office of Communications and the Republican National Committee on CNN, Telemundo and Univision TV, chairing the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Virginia, and serving as Virginia State Director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, among other work.

Other Loudouners selected at the convention include Loudoun County Republican Committee First Vice-Chairman Cathy McNickle, who will serve as the 10th District’s presidential elector; and former Loudoun County Republican Committee Chairman and current Second Vice-Chairman Mark Sell, who will serve as one of three 10th District representative on the Virginia GOP Board of Directors.

The convention had been delayed from May 30 due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, and ultimately was held as a drive-through convention, with Republicans dropping off their ballots at Shenandoah University in Winchester.

Voters will have another chance to select Republican challengers during primary voting Tuesday.