As Case Numbers Improve, Loudoun Sees Spike in COVID-19 Related Deaths

While Loudoun County’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to improve, with a downward trend in new cases and the percent of positive tests for the infection, there also are troubling numbers.

According to the latest case tabulations, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths have spiked over the past week, nearing the highest levels since the outbreak began in March.

Over the past week, there have been 13 deaths reported since April 15, bringing the countywide total to 84. It represents the largest spike since May, when, during two weeklong spans, more than a dozen people died. Eighteen people died between May 8 and May 15, and 14 died between May 15 and May 28.

Today, the seven-day moving average for hospitalized coronavirus patients in Loudoun reached 7.3 over the weekend, up from a previous high of 5 on June 11. Sixteen hospitalizations were reported in Saturday, the highest daily figure so far.

Of the 3,612 cases reported in Loudoun, 255 have required hospitalization, according to the figures. Nearly 45 percent, 144, of the hospitalized patients are of Latin descent; 83 are white and 17 are Black. Among the fatal cases, nearly three out of four deaths are white patients, most age 80 or older.

Other measurements so continued improvement. Yesterday’s seven-day average of confirmed patients—237.6—was the lowest since May 8. The average rate of positive results among those tested also continues to decline, falling below 8 percent for the first time.