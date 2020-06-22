Leesburg Leaders Celebrate Completion of Sycolin Road Project

The end of the road for the four-phase, years-long Sycolin Road improvement project was celebrated by Leesburg’s leaders Monday.

Town Council members cut the ribbon to signify the completion of the fourth and final phase of the $30.2 million Sycolin Road improvement project. The final phase saw the road widened from two to four lanes from south of Tolbert Lane to the town’s southern corporate limits, a distance of 1.5 miles. The phase four project began in the summer of 2018 and recently wrapped up with milling and paving of the road.

Before cutting the ribbon on Monday, Mayor Kelly Burk noted that the road has seen a dramatic increase in traffic over the past two decades, up from 1,000 daily vehicle trips in 2001 to 18,000 now.

Improvements to the one-and-a-half mile stretch of Sycolin Road began more than a decade ago, and included improvements to its intersections with Battlefield Parkway, Tolbert Lane, and Hope Parkway. Funding for all four phases has come from a variety of sources, including proffers and developer contributions, Loudoun County Gas Tax funds, VDOT, town bonds, and the Utility Fund.

“This is exactly the kind of success I’m happy to be a part of,” said Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33), who was recently appointed to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk addresses a small crowd Monday morning on the completion of the town’s Sycolin Road improvement project. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Sycolin Road in Leesburg has been expanded to four lanes to accommodate the close to 20,000 vehicle trips that traverse it daily. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]