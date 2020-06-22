Voters to Select Warner’s GOP Challenger on Tuesday

Voters may head to the polls again Tuesday, this time to select the Republican nominee to challenge incumbent Democrat Mark Warner for a U.S. Senate seat.

Three candidates are vying for the nomination: Daniel Gade, Thomas A. Speciale II and Alissa A. Baldwin.

Gade, 45, of Mt. Vernon, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and professor. The 1997 graduate of West Point is retired from more than 20 years of military service during which he was awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. An attack while deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom left him severely wounded, with his right leg amputated. When went on to earn a master’s degree and doctorate in public administration. He taught political science, economics, and leadership courses at West Point before his retirement and is a professor at American University. His campaign themes center on protecting individual liberties and civil rights, maintaining a strong national defense, and promoting free market systems.

Thomas A. Speciale II, 51, of Woodbridge, served 28 years in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves, including combat in Afghanistan. His campaign has focused on immigration, mental health, education and criminal justice reform. He serves the intelligence community as an expert on terrorism and Middle Eastern conflict issues. His campaign has focused on immigration, mental health, education and criminal justice reform.

Alissa A. Baldwin, 42, of Lunenburg County, is an educator who taught history and social sciences at the high school and middle school levels and worked as a department chair and lead teacher. Her campaign priorities are education reform, healthcare reform, and supporting pro-life legislation.

Warner has held the Senate seat since 2008. In 2014, Warner was challenged by Republican Ed Gillespie, winning reelection by a slim margin of 0.8 percent, 17,727 votes.

Voting in the federal primary will be held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at all normal voting precincts. A valid photo ID and a face covering will be required. Voting is open to all registered voters.

