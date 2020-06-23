Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: Thomas Lee, for whom Leesburg is named, owned slaves. John Campbell, the 4th Earl of Loudoun, for whom Loudoun County is named, most probably owned slaves.

Given that Thomas Lee (1690-1750) and the 4th Earl of Loudoun (1705-1782) were slaveowners, has the time come to re-name or destroy everything that is currently named after both of these guys so as not to offend anyone?

Is it time to re-name the town Leesburg? Is it time to re-name or destroy Leesburg Pike? Is it time to re-name the Leesburg Diner? Is it time to re-name Leesburg Hobbies & Collectible? Is it time to re-name Loudoun County? Is it time to re-name the newspapers Loudoun Times-Mirror and Loudoun Now? Is it time to-re-name the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce? Is it time to re-name the Loudoun Symphony Orchestra? Is it time to re-name or destroy the Loudoun County Parkway?

Is it time to re-name or destroy all of these entities even though doing so would cause chaos and confusion and would cost millions of tax dollars and millions of private dollars?

Of course, the time has not come to do that.Re-naming or destroying everything that is currently named after Thomas Lee and the Fourth Earl of Loudoun would be stupid.Just as stupid as destroying the statues, and re-naming the schools, that are associated with our country’s historical figures.

Mike Panchura, Sterling