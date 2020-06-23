Northam: Phase 3 Reopening Starts July 1

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that Virginia will enter Phase Three reopening on Wednesday, July 1.

That means restaurants and retailers may return to full capacity; community swimming pools, child care centers and entertainment venues may open; and visitation at senior care communities may be allowed under certain conditions. All activities must still comply with physical distancing and disinfecting protocols, with face coverings required in indoor public spaces. Read the Phase Three guidelines here.

Social gatherings will be limited to 50 percent of occupancy space, up to a maximum of 250 participants. Gyms may resume operations up to 75 percent of capacity.

The announcement comes two weeks after Loudoun and Northern Virginia entered Phase Two, which allowed a return to restaurants, places of worship, salons and tasting rooms on a reduced capacity basis. During that time, the number of new COVID-19 cases and the percent of positive test results have continued to decline locally and statewide.

The move to further reduce restrictions comes at a time when many states are experiencing sharp increases in caseloads. Northam said Virginians have done well in efforts to curb the spread of the virus and said residents remain safest at home, teleworking when possible and wearing face coverings.