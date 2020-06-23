Republicans Pick Gade to Challenge Warner

Republicans have chosen Daniel M. Gade to try to unseat Virginia’s senior senator in November.

Gade, 45, of Mt. Vernon, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and professor. The 1997 graduate of West Point is retired from more than 20 years of military service during which he was awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. An attack while deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom left him severely wounded, with his right leg amputated. When he went on to earn a master’s degree and doctorate in public administration. He taught political science, economics, and leadership courses at West Point before his retirement from the Army in 2017. He is currently a professor at American University. His campaign themes center on protecting individual liberties and civil rights, maintaining a strong national defense, and promoting free market systems.

At press time, Gade was easily outpacing his primary opponents, Thomas A. Speciale II, of Woodbridge, and Alissa A. Baldwin, of Lunenburg County in southern central Virginia.

According to unofficial results, with 95.5 percent of precincts reporting across the state, Gade was bringing in 67.2 percent of the vote. Baldwin was trailing a distant second with 18.2 percent of the vote.

Gade also won Loudoun. With every precinct reporting, Gade brought in 55.6 percent of the vote, 6,063 votes. Baldwin was second with 25.6 percent, followed by Speciale, with 18.7 percent.

He will challenge Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), a former venture capitalist and businessman as well as the former governor of Virginia. Warner has served in the senate since 2008 and is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee as well as the Senate Democratic Caucus.