Historic Glenfiddich House Seeks Permission for Larger B&B Use

There could be a bed and breakfast coming to a prominent historic district property, should the Leesburg Town Council approve changes to its Zoning Ordinance.

David and Melanie Miles, the owners of the Glenfiddich House and the Stables at 205 N. King and 206 Wirt streets, respectively, have requested a Zoning Ordinance text amendment that would amend the definition of a bed and breakfast to allow more rooms and to modify use standards and parking requirements.

Currently, a maximum of five bedrooms is permitted in bed and breakfast facilities in town, which are allowed in the historic district, with special exception approval required in the residential area. Scott Parker, senior planning projects manager for the town, explained that had the applicants just pursued a special exception out of the gate the plans would not have met the ordinance requirements for a bed and breakfast because of the additional bedrooms, plus the Miles’ plan to use three buildings on the property to house the rooms.

Parker said their plan calls for more than 20 guest rooms, including suites that can accommodate up to six people. The Miles’ are also pursuing a boundary line adjustment, which would relocate the property line and allow more options for parking for the B&B use.

The Glenfiddich property has been for sale since 2016. The Miles family has owned the property since the early 1990s and has used it to house a human resources consulting practice and as an executive training facility, where clients can stay on the property for a week or more to take consulting and coaching programs. According to a staff report, there is a buyer interested in purchasing the property if the changes are approved to accommodate the bed and breakfast use.

The property has a storied history in Leesburg, having been used as both a working farm and plantation in the mid-1800s and as a hospital for officers of the Southern armies during the Civil War. It is a popular stop on the Loudoun Museum’s Hauntings tours, where tour guides regale guests with tales of Colonel E.R. Burt, a soldier of the 18th Mississippi who was taken to the Glenfiddich House to recover from a gunshot wound but died within days. Many guests have reported stories of encountering Burt’s spirit or other paranormal happenings during the years. The property was the site of a devastating fire in 1978 and was sold at auction two years later to the LeHane family, who would later discover many of the Civil War relics that still existed in the house. The Miles purchase the property from the LeHane family, and have lived onsite at the Carriage House on the Wirt Street side of the property for 28 years, according to a letter submitted by the applicants.

The council on Tuesday voted initiate the text amendment to consider the Miles’ request. The application will go before the Planning Commission for review and a recommendation before returning to the council for a final decision.