Letter: Patricia Ott, Lovettsville

Editor: I’m 78 and have a lung condition, so I am at the highest risk to die from the coronavirus. I don’t want to go inside a grocery store, so I wrote a letter to the manager explaining that I don’t own a computer and asked if I could give a hand-written grocery list to one of their online staff.

The Weis manager agreed and so did another manager at Weis. It’s not an overstatement to say the Weis Market is saving my life, because it is.

However, all grocery stores are not equal, because I made the same request to another competitor and the manager of this supermarket refused my request.

Hooray for the Weis Markets and thank you.

Patricia Ott, Lovettsville