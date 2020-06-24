Loudoun Libraries Reopen

Loudoun County Public Library reopened today with limited services. Every branch will operate at reduced capacity to help minimize the risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

All branches, with the exception of the Law Library in Leesburg will be open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Law Library is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

“We are delighted to welcome our customers back into the library,” said LCPL Director Chang Liu. “My staff has worked diligently to create a safe environment for everyone.”

What customers should know:

·Face masks are required for all customers 10 and older.

·Customers should follow directions on signs and floor markers to help ensure social distancing between both customers and staff.

·Computer stations are available by appointment. Customers should call their local branch for more information. Computers will be sanitized between uses.

·Printing and copying are available.

·Customers are encouraged to check out materials at the self-checkout stations.

For the safety of all customers, bins are available around the libraries where customers should place items that they have handled but decided not to check out. Those items will be quarantined before being placed back on shelves.

Curbside pickup service will continue during regular library hours at all branches except the Law Library.

Meeting rooms, study rooms, teen centers and makerspaces will remain closed during Phase 2. Passport and notary services are also suspended during this time.

For complete information, go tolibrary.loudoun.gov/reopening.