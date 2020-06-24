Loudoun Receives 10K Masks from Taiwan, 2K from Choi

Loudoun County has received 12,000 face masks, 10,000 from a sister city in Taiwan and 2,000 more from local Taekwondo instructor and Grandmaster Eung Gil Choi.

New Taipei City, which sent Loudoun 10,000 masks, is one of Loudoun’s sister cities abroad. Choi, known to most people as Grandmaster Choi, leads USTMA, the United States Martial Arts Academy, serving both Leesburg and Berryville.

County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) announced the donations on Facebook on Tuesday. According to her, the masks will be used for elder care facilities and county agencies in Loudoun.

Paul Paohan Wang, senior executive officer and Catherine Chiang, executive officer, from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States or TECRO were on hand to present the gift from New Taipei City.