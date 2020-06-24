Lovettsville Cancels 2020 Oktoberfest

The Town of Lovettsville has canceled Oktoberfest this year in response to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Allowing 15,000 of our closest friends to gather on the Town Green does not seem possible,” Mayor Nate Fontaine wrote in his June 19 email newsletter.

The Lovettsville Oktoberfest has been held every year since 1994 and continuously attracts more than 10,000 visitors to the town each September. It has been named by multiple sources as one of the best Oktoberfest events in the world. This year would have been the 27th annual celebration.