Preleasing Begins at Kincora’s The Jameson

With plans for opening in mid- to late-summer, the 333-unit The Jameson at Kincora is offering virtual tours and virtual pre-leasing of its one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Developed by TRITEC Real Estate Inc. and managed by Greystar, The Jameson is pet-friendly and will provide its residents a range of amenities, including a rooftop patio with grills and firepits; a conference room; a 24-hour fitness center; a club room with bar, lounge and games; five outdoor courtyards; a swimming pool; storage and secure garage parking.

Kincora, co-developed by TRITEC Real Estate, Inc. and Norton Scott LLC, is a community of 424-acres on the west side of Rt. 28 south of Rt. 7. The master plan provides for millions of square feet of Class A office and retail space, hotels, the future home of the National Museum of Intelligence and Special Operations and the Children’s Science Center, and 1,400 apartments and condominiums.

Go tothejameson.comto schedule a virtual tour.