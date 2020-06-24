The Last Grad: Loudoun Wraps 12 Days of Commencement Ceremonies

After three weeks of by-appointment, individualized ceremonies, more than 6,700 graduating seniors from Loudoun’s 18 high schools have their diplomas in hand.

Potomac Falls High School 2020 graduate Analie Hernandez on Wednesday afternoon became the final high school graduate in Loudoun to flip her tassel as she walked across the school’s auditorium stage to be greeted by Principal Brandon Wolfe.

In response to the continued drive to quell the spread of COVID-19, graduates at high schools across the county were given different time slots to enter the school with a limited number of family members, pick up their diplomas and pose for photos.