Ida Lee Outdoor Pool Reopening July 6

One of Loudoun County’s most popular outdoor pools will soon begin its summer season.

The A.V. Symington Aquatic Center at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg will reopen to the public Monday, July 6, five days after the state moves into Phase 3 of reopening.

But while the pool will reopen, many of its popular features will remain closed.

In order to stay in compliance with Phase 3 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan, all interactive features will remain closed. This includes the water slides, floating snake, and lily pad crossing.

The lazy river will be open but no tubes will be permitted. Deck chairs will also be unavailable. Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket or their own chairs.

The pool will open to all town residents beginning at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 1-7 p.m. for non-residents, seven days a week.

For more information, including rates, go to AVSAC.org or call the front desk at Ida Lee Recreation Center at 703-777-1368.

