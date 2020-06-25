Letter: V. Kramer, Leesburg

Editor: We didn’t vote for Trump because we liked his personality, his ability to communicate, his diplomacy.

We voted for him because we were tired of politicians who promised us everything and gave us nothing, who talked and talked and said nothing, who belonged to the “Good Old Boy” Club, and who did everything not to help the people who elected them, but instead were interested only in being re-elected.



The Founders never meant for theirs to be a lifetime job. They were supposed to serve their terms and then go home and let somebody else take over for four or six years. Most of them never held a real job or had to make a payroll every week. They are so far removed from the average working American that they don’t understand what it’s like to break your back earning a living.



We voted for Trump because we wanted a businessman who understood the working man, who owned and lost businesses, who didn’t go to the Ivy League schools and learn how to talk nice, who understands what it is to work for a living. He’s not an accomplished speaker. He puts his foot in his mouth often, he speaks without thinking sometimes. In short, he’s not a polished politician.



He treats our country like a business because that’s how it should be run. He is the CEO and as such he is used to being in charge and therefore fires those who are not doing the job they were hired to do.



Sorry you don’t like him. You don’t have to like him. He’s probably not a very likeable person, but he is doing the best job of any president we have ever had in spite of 3 1/2 years of relentless everyday picking at everything he says and does by the Left. I don’t know how he stands it. I don’t know why he hasn’t thrown in the towel. I’m just glad he hasn’t.



Please God, give him another four years or I fear our country is lost.



V. Kramer, Leesburg