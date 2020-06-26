Bethenia Esdelia Caison, 62

Bethenia Esdelia Caison, age 62 of Manassas, VA formerly of Aldie, VA. departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Prince William Medical Center Manassas, VA.

She will always be remembered for her love of her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Jackson of Poolesville, MD, William Caison (Marianne) of Charlotte, NC and Temeka Caison of Henrico, VA; brothers, Garrett Jackson (Thomasena) of Ashburn, VA, Silvanus Jackson of Martinsburg, WV, Lawrence Jackson (Michelle) of Amissville, VA, and Kermit Jackson of Aldie, VA; sister, Eartha Minor (Randolph) of Leesburg, VA, husband, Wil- liam R. Caison, Jr., four grandchildren, Anthony Jackson, Alexis Jackson, Trinity Caison and William Caison, II; one great grandchild, Andre Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and family friends .

Viewing and visitation was held on Friday June 19, 2020 at Lyles Funeral Chapel, 630 South 20th Street, Purcellville, VA 20132.

Graveside services and Interment was held at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Cemetery, Aldie, VA. on Saturday June 20, 2020 with Rev. Eugene Pearson officiating.

[Lyles Funeral Service]