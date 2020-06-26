Letter: Brian Allman, Ashburn

Editor: As most of you know, I was the Democratic nominee for Sheriff of Loudoun County in 2015. I am a former Manassas police officer and Fairfax Police detective. I spent many hours in my police career filling in for 911 operators.

Any chance this young boy had disappeared from the incompetence of Loudoun County 911 personnel who answered the call. Listening to the 911 tape today sicken me. I pray that the parents of that young boy do not listen but I do suggest all of you listen

It was 12 minutes, 50 seconds before Loudoun units were dispatched. Unbelievable. Unacceptable. And Loudoun County personnel must be held accountable and fired.

Had I answered that 911 call, I would have beeped it on the radio to sheriff deputies as well as rescue units in the area within 30 to 45 seconds.

“All units and rescue in Lansdowne and Leesburg, report of distressed individual in the water inside River Creek. Units head that way as we determine exact location.” It’s that simple. Not 12 minutes, 50 seconds later but 30 to 45 seconds later.

While those responding units were on the way, more location information would have been obtained.

I am betting deputies would have been at the drowning scene within 3 minutes and rescue units within 5 minutes. I know brave deputies who would have jumped into the water within seconds of arriving on the scene. This young boy may have lived but Loudoun 911 operators made sure that didn’t happen. That’s the harsh reality.

Loudoun County 911 operators, on this call failed to act competently and a fine young boy paid for it with his own life. That’s totally unacceptable. Loudoun County employees must be held accountable. It’s common sense—send help. As one citizen said on the 911 call…. “Where the f&*! are you.” I was asking myself the same question! Send units now is what any 911 operator with a half of a brain would have done as citizens are on the scene fighting with everything they had to try to save this young boys life.

Loudoun County leaders must act to protect its citizens when emergency personnel fail to act properly, professionally and with competence. All of you are duty bound to do exactly that.

As a Loudoun County taxpayer, I plead with them to take quick action to demonstrate to the citizens of Loudoun that this type of incompetency will not be tolerated. Terminate the fire chief, every Loudoun County 911 dispatcher on the call and every 911 supervisor in the center who did not step in and supervise. If you fail to do so, I am fearful that another precise young kid with die too in the water. Are you willing to bet your kids life on it?

Brian Allman, Ashburn