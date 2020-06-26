Nominations Open for Loudoun Chamber’s Small Business Awards

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for the 26th Annual Small Business Awards, which this year will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Small Business Awards, the business community comes together to celebrate the contributions local small businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits have made to Loudoun County.

Typically the awards gala attracts between 500-600 people. With the COVID-19 crisis still ongoing, and to help slow the spread of the disease, Loudoun Chamber plans to cap the audience size at half that, along with other safety measures.

“Since 1994, the Small Business Awards has honored the many outstanding small businesses and entrepreneurs that are creating jobs and economic opportunities right here in our Loudoun County,” stated Loudoun Chamber president and CEO Tony Howard. “Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, Loudoun’s small businesses and entrepreneurs have proven how invaluable they are to not only our economy, but to the quality of life in our community. We are prouder than ever to salute these real American heroes, whose vision, work ethic and innovation are needed more than ever to face down new challenges to our prosperity and our safety.”

Anyone can nominate a small business, entrepreneur or nonprofit. Nominations are accepted until July 24 at 5 p.m. Fill out a nomination form at loudounchamber.com/SBA.

Finalists will be announced in mid-September, and the winners will be unveiled on Friday, Nov. 13 at The National Conference Center in Lansdowne.

Tickets for the 26thAnnual Small Business Awards Ceremony are on sale, and sponsorship packages are available. For more information, go to www.loudounchamber.org, or contact Paige Romanow, Senior Events Manager, atpromanow@loudounchamber.orgor call 571-209-9025.