Round Hill Seeks to Fill Council Vacancy

Round Hill Councilwoman Amy Evers will resign from her seat at the meeting table on Tuesday, before a move out of town. The council will need to appoint someone in the interim until a special election is held this fall.

Those interested in applying for the spot may send their applications to Town Administrator Melissa Hynes atmhynes@roundhillva.orgor23 Main Street, P.O. Box 36, Round Hill, VA 20142by Aug. 1. If no applications come in by then, the town will extend the deadline by 30 days.

The town will then hold a special election on Nov. 3—the same day as the 2020 General Election—for residents to vote in a council member who will remain in the seat until Evers’ term was set to expire, on June 30, 2022.