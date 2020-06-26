Stephen J. Lamb, 70

Stephen J. Lamb, age 70, of Sterling, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Steve is survived by his son, Technical Sgt. Matthew Lamb, US Air Force, and daughter-in-law Technical Sgt. Jamie Lamb, US Air Force, four grandchildren, Adrienne, Rory, Dean, and Abigail Lamb and his beloved brothers Dorrance W. Lamb of Rochester, NY and Bruce W. Lamb of Rockville, MD.

During the COVID environment, arrangements will be private.Steve will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery and there will be a memorial service to celebrate Steve’s life at a later date.

