Loudoun Supervisors Pay $6M for Intersection Improvement Design

County supervisors have unanimously approved a $6 million contract with four design firms to design fixes to some of the county’s worst intersections as part of the ongoing intersection improvement program.

That makes those firms available as needed as the county works through its intersection improvement program without holding a vote at the Board of Supervisors before each project. It continues a project begun in 2017 to identify and fix the county’s most dangerous intersections.

Transportation staff members and consultants have ranked the county’s intersections according to their safety; impacts on pedestrians, bikes and traffic; impacts on property access and rights-of-way; and whether they meet the Virginia Department of Transportation’s standards for installing a traffic signal. Currently, 45 intersections without traffic signals, 20 signalized intersections and two roundabouts are listed in the highest-priority category for improvements.

Those contracts will go to Gorove/Slade Associates Inc., HNTB Corporation, Dewberry Engineers Inc., and Rummel, Klepper & Kahl LLP.