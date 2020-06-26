Visit Loudoun Inks 5-year Deal to Host East Coast Premier Cup

Visit Loudoun’s push to make the county a leading destination for sporting events is paying off with a new contract to host a major annual soccer tournament starting next year.

Under its Loudoun Sports Tourism brand, Visit Loudoun has secured a five-year agreement with Premier Soccer Services to host the East Coast Premier Cup annually in August. The tournament is expected to draw thousands of participants and spectators.

“This is outstanding news and couldn’t have come at a better time as we look to restart Loudoun’s vital tourism economy,” Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson said. “Last year, we launched the Loudoun Sports Tourism brand to show our commitment to the sports industry, and securing this tournament shows our enhanced efforts in this market are already paying off.”

The inaugural tournament will take place August 27-29, 2021 across 15 fields at Evergreen Sportsplex, Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park and the Brambleton Community Park East. The 2022-2025 tournaments will also take place at Evergreen Sportsplex and Bolen Park, with the addition of 10 fields now under construction at Hal and Bernie Hanson Regional Park.

“We’re excited to be bringing the East Coast Premier Cup to Loudoun County, VA,” Premier Soccer Services President Scott Spencer said.“The opportunity to expand a top-level youth soccer event, in a corridor with the largest population base in a 4-6 hour drive, couldn’t be passed up. We had competitive bidding from a variety of potential hosts, but Loudoun offered the best mix of location, great facilities, attractions and support from Loudoun Sports Tourism.”

The East Coast Premier Cup will be comprised of boys and girls soccer teams, ages Under 11 to Under 19, from the Atlantic seaboard. Premier Soccer Services estimates 100 teams (55 out-of-market) will participate in the inaugural 2021 tournament and growing to 275 teams (115 out-of-market) by 2025.While the inaugural tournament is estimated to produce 1,650 room nights for the hotel industry and over $1 million in economic impact for Loudoun County, the East Coast Premier Cup contract is anticipated to generate 12,500 total room nights and $9.1 million in economic impact over the course of five years.

“We are very honored to be hosting the East Coast Premier Cup in Loudoun County,” Loudoun Sports Tourism/Visit Loudoun Director of Sales, Sports & Services Torye Hurst said. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our sports facilities and destination to visitors throughout the Eastern United States.This opportunity would not have been possible without the tremendous cooperation of Chris Bourassa, managing director of Evergreen Sportsplex and Dave Carver, division manager with Loudoun County Parks, Recreation & Community Services.”

PSS is a professional soccer management company that organizes events and programs from the grassroots to the international and professional level.Past tournaments have taken place in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Learn more atpremiersoccerservices.com.