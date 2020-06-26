William Sanford Smith, 76, of Berryville, Va., died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Smith was born August 20, 1943, in Elizabeth City, N.C., the son of Walter Powell Smith, Jr. and Nancy Iva Twiford Smith.

He retired as a branch chief with the United States Department of Agriculture. He previously employed as a social work- er and parole officer in Virginia.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and boating and a machinist.

He attended Ferrum College and graduated from The College of William and Mary with a degree in American history.

He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church, Tanner Hunt Club and the Izaak Walton League.

He married Mary Lee Martin on July 15, 1967, in Arlington. She died on July 18, 1998.

He married Diane Ford on Dec. 8, 2002, in Hamilton.

Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Carrie Abell (Brian) of Middleburg and Jessica Ramirez (Devon) of Purcellville; two step-sons, Allen Ford (Wendy) of Front Royal and Bobby Ford (Donnell) of Stephens City; a sister, Betty Schutte of Sandston; a brother, Walter Smith III of Richmond; and six grandchildren, Savannah Ford, Noah Ford, Ethan Ford, Hudson Ramirez, Hazel Ramirez and Marshall Abell.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Lickey.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Hills- boro Cemetery, Hillsboro with the Rev. Debra Lucas officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, Va. 22601.

Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.

To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.