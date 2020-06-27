COVID-19 Cases Trend Up in Loudoun

First time in more than a month, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Loudoun has increased for four consecutive days.

With Virginia poised to enter Phase Three of reduced restrictions on public gatherings and activities July 1—and other states wrestling with sharp increases in community spread—officials will be closely monitoring case trends.

According to the latest report, 67 new cases were reported in Loudoun on Friday, the highest one-day increase since June 7.The daily number of new cases has increased since Tuesday, when 20 new infections were reported. That was followed by 51 case and 56 cases on Wednesday and Thursday. The average number of new daily cases peaked May 31 at 107.

At the same time, the average number of daily testing encounters has remained flat, at just over 350. As a result, the percentage of positive tests—another metric closely monitored by health officials—has climbed above the 10 percent target for the first time since June 11. On Friday, 14.7 percent of the 293 tests results reported were positive.

Also this week, the seven-day rolling average of new confirmed patients (12) increased for the first time since the peak on May 30.At that time, the average was 42.