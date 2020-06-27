LCPS: Potomac Falls Graduation Attendee Had Positive COVID-19 Test

After a month of carefully planned, physically distant, individual graduations ceremonies, Loudoun County Public Schools administrators have alerted parents and students about potential exposure to an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual attended a ceremony at Potomac Falls High School on Wednesday—the final day of commencement ceremonies that began June 8.

Superintendent Eric Williams notified parents and students in an email Friday night.

The Loudoun County Health Department will determine the need and extent of a contact investigation with others who attended the ceremony.