Loudoun County Statement Regarding June 4 Emergency Response

Loudoun County joined the greater community in mourning the loss of 16 year old Fitz Thomas. The county extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends who have been impacted by this tragic accident.

We recognize that the community should know all of the facts regarding the emergency response on June 4, 2020. Loudoun County is currently conducting a thorough review of the incident. We caution the public not to jump to conclusions until all of the facts are known.

What we know at this time is that the first 911 call from the incident scene was first received at 5:48 p.m. by Montgomery County, Maryland. Emergency responses to the Potomac River are handled by Maryland’s first responders. Montgomery County’s first responders arrived at the Potomac River at 6:04 p.m. with the first Montgomery County boat arriving at the boat launch site at 6:16 p.m. Loudoun County’s emergency communications call center received its first call from the incident scene at 6:06 p.m. Loudoun first responders arrived at the scene at 6:24 p.m.

Loudoun County is committed to carefully examining its emergency response, which is a standard practice following critical incidents of this nature. When all of the facts have been compiled, a report will be published. The county is committed to transparency regarding the incident; however, at this time, it is premature to discuss the details of the incident review and to draw any conclusions regarding the emergency response.

We appreciate the public’s patience as the county evaluates the incident and assembles the facts in the coming weeks.

Thank You.