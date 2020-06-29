Sentencing Delayed in Morrisonville Manslaughter Case

The sentencing of Zachary Frye, the 21-year-old who struck and killed a woman who was walking along Morrisonville Road in January 2019, has been continued to a yet-to-be-determined date.

According to Alex Levay, Frye’s defense counsel, the presentence report was not prepared in time for Monday’s 9 a.m. scheduled sentencing. Levay said a new sentencing date should be set sometime this week.

In March, Frye pled guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Under his plea arrangement, the maximum amount of time he will spend behind bars will be capped at 12 years.

On Jan. 4, 2019, a little before 7:30 a.m., then-19-year-old Frye was traveling eastbound on Morrisonville Road when he struck and killed Lauren McDarby while she was walking along the road. Frye had been drinking, according to blood test results performed more than three hours later.

