Sprinklers Suppress Cascades Overlook Apartment Fire

Damage from a Sunday night kitchen fire in a Sterling apartment was limited by an automatic sprinkler system, according to Loudoun County Fire-Rescue.

The fire occurred just after 9 p.m. June 28 at a second-floor Ridgehaven Terrace residence in the Cascades Overlook neighborhood. Emergency units from Cascades,Sterling Park, Kincora, Ashburn, and Fairfax County were called to the scene.

The fire was extinguished before crews arrived. Two apartment units were damaged by water from the sprinkler system and a total of six residents from the two residences were displaced.

The fire was determined to accidental and a result of unattended food on the stove.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the incident illustrates both the dangers of unattended cooking—a frequent cause of house fires—as well as the importance of lifesaving sprinkler systems.

“It’s important to educate the public about how automatic fire sprinklers help to contain and prevent fires from becoming more significant emergencies,” stated Fire Chief Keith Johnson. “Fire sprinklers save lives, including those of first responders, and greatly reduce the physical, emotional and financial damages that fires bring to a community.”

To learn more about fire prevention and life safety initiatives in your community, go toloudoun.gov/firemarshalor call 703-737-8600.