Wider Recognized for 9 Years of Service

Longtime Community Services Board Chairman Angelo Wider has been recognized for his nine years of service on the board with a ceremonial resolution from the Board of Supervisors.

Wider has served three terms on the board, the maximum allowed by state law, joining in 2011 and serving as chairman since 2014. He has also represented the region on the Virginia Association of Community Services Boards, and was elected to serve as Secretary/Treasurer of the state association from 2018-2020.

He also led development of the Community Service Board’s Strategic Plan and resurrected the Community Services Board Recognition Awards program, which recognizes individuals who promote health and wellness throughout the Loudoun community.