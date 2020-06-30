4th of July Celebrations Across Loudoun

The Fourth of July is this weekend, although it might not seem like it amid a summer that has been all but canceled thanks to the coronavirus crisis. But that’s not stopping many towns from celebrating America’s birthday.

While some celebrations will take places throughout the week, most will wait for the actual 4th of July this Saturday. And by then, Loudoun will also be in the third phase of reopenings, meaning residents will have more ability to experience what those towns have to offer.

Here’s how Loudoun’s towns are celebrating Independence Day 2020.

Hillsboro

Hillsboro is looking to create some sort of virtual commemoration of Independence Day, following the cancellation of its Independence Day the Hillsboro Day celebration, originally planned for June 28.

Mayor Roger Vance said the town this week might post a video from last year’s fireworks display, ring the bell in the Old Stone School and/or celebrate in a different, virtual way.

For updates, go to hillsborova.gov.

Leesburg

Leesburg won’t host its annual fireworks show at Ida Lee Park, but it will put on a four-night Wave Parade from Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2.

The parades will begin at 6 p.m. each night and will feature Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty riding atop a patriotic fire truck as it makes its way through town neighborhoods. Detailed routes are available at leesburgva.gov and the town’s social media accounts. Residents can also download the GLYMPSE application to follow the parade route.

For more information, go to leesburgva.gov.

Lovettsville

Lovettsville is inviting residents to share their patriotic photos and videos to be used as part of a video the town will compile and share on its Facebook page July 3. Submissions—which can include photos and videos of previous parades, fireworks displays, cookouts and more—should be sent to loveamerica@lovettsvilleva.gov and are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2.

While the county canceled Lovettsville’s annual July 3 Independence Day Parade and fireworks display in response to the risk of spreading COVID-19, the town plans to put on its fireworks display on Labor Day in September.

For more information, go to lovettsvilleva.gov.

Middleburg

Middleburg will host a vehicle parade, American flag display and patriotic decorating contest this Saturday, July 4.

The hour-and-a-half-long vehicle parade will begin at 12 p.m. and will include fire trucks from the Middleburg and Upperville Fire Departments, antique trucks from the Old Dominion Historical Fire Society, appearances by Uncle Sam and Betsy Ross and the town’s 2020 high school and The Hill School graduates. Police Chief A.J. Panebianco and the Middleburg American Legion Post 250 Color Guard will lead the parade.

The Upper Crust will be distributing Cow Puddles along the parade route.

The town has also purchased 1,000 18-by-12-inch American flags to display around town. Last week, Boy Scout Troop 2950 scouts dropped those flags off at each residential home in town and placed more along Washington Street.

The town on Saturday will also announce the winners of the Fourth of July front door and porch decorating contest. Winners will receive $100 gift certificates from local businesses, runners up will receive $50 gift certificates and third-place finishers will get $50 gift certificates.

To cap the day off, in-town churches and the Middleburg Museum will ring their bells for two minutes beginning at 9 p.m. in lieu of a fireworks display.

For more information, go to middleburgva.gov.

Purcellville

Purcellville will host its annual Independence Day Parade from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, July 4, albeit with vehicles only to keep with social distancing protocols.

Setup and assembly will begin at 11:15 a.m. at Loudoun Valley High School. The parade will then head south on North Maple Avenue, turn west onto Main Street, then south onto Nursery Avenue and finish at Emerick Elementary School on Nursery Avenue. To apply to participate in the parade, go to the town’s website or email events@purcellvilleva.gov and include a phone number for a return call.

ATVs, tractors and similar vehicles are allowed to participate. Floats are permitted but can be occupied only by groups that have quarantined together. Walkers, bicycles,animals are prohibited. A limit of one vehicle per business, organization or group is permitted.

Participants are also prohibited from distributing candy or other items.

For more information, go to purcellvilleva.gov.

The towns of Hamilton and Round Hill have no official plans to celebrate July 4 this year. Round Hill Town Administrator Melissa Hynes said the town annually does not organize a Fourth of July celebration.

Hamilton Mayor Dave Simpson said the town does not have the staff nor infrastructure to put a celebration together, especially during a time of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.